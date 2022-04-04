Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

