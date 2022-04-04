Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

