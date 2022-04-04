DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

NYSE DCP opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

