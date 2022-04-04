DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 479 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

