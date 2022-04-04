Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,103. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.