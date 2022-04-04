Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,103. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

