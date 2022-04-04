Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,767 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delek US by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Delek US by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.