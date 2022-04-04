Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.20 ($129.89).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.81 ($45.95) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.22.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

