Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 172.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.