Dero Price Tops $11.41 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $11.41 or 0.00024484 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $141.40 million and $698,045.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.49 or 0.07538541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00267330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00803115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00100121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012849 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00375904 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,649 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

