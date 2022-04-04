Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,615,000 after buying an additional 1,195,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

