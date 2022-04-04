Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 313,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.52 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

