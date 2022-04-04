Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,764 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $21,250,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.56. 53,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,673. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

