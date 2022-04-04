Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,176 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,594.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,501.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,652.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

