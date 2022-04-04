Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

MTB stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

