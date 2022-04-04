Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $328.83 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average is $295.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

