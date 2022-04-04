Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,751,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $8.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.10. 12,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.16 and its 200 day moving average is $282.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

