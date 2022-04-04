Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $590,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $4,184,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $125.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

