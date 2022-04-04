Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $666,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

