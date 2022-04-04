Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $337.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.09 and a 200 day moving average of $324.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

