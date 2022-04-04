Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $224.85 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.