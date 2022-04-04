Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $430,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.54. 10,638,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

