Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $470,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,332. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

