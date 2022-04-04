Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

