Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,573 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.64. 6,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

