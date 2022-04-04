Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.44 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

