Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

