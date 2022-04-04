Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target to €105.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.59.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $70.34 on Thursday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

