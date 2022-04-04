Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.20 ($5.71) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €7.31 ($8.03). The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.00 and its 200 day moving average is €6.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.