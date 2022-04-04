Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €49.98 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($54.92).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($54.40) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DWNI traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €30.49 ($33.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,904 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($33.49) and a one year high of €38.09 ($41.86).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

