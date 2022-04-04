DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $531.57 on Thursday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 342.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.34.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

