Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL opened at $192.73 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.98. The company has a market cap of $620.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

