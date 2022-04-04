Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,355. The stock has a market cap of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

