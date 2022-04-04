Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $161,500.62 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,419.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.77 or 0.07548077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00267457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.37 or 0.00802181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00100153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00479422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00376076 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,657,351 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

