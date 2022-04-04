Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,810 shares.The stock last traded at $27.60 and had previously closed at $27.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

