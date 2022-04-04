DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $45.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,938. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

