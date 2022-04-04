Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

