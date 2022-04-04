DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,224. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

