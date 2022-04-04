Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOL. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.09.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$52.22 and a 12-month high of C$73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.