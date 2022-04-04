Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.33.

D opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $86.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

