Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

