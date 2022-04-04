DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. 128,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

