e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,107,437.22 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 294,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

