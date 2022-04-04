Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

