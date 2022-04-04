Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $126.54. 451,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,769. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

