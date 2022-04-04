Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.