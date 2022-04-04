Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $206.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.35. 30,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.69. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.