EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.68

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 28979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$393.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 19.59 and a quick ratio of 18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.68.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

