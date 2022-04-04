Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIX. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.