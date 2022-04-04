eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.08. eHealth has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

