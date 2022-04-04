Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,335. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

